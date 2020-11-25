COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health notifies of workplace cases if ‘increased risk’ determined

Send this page to someone via email

Do workplaces have an obligation to reveal if an employee tests positive for COVID-19? The situation depends on a number of factors, says Peterborough Public Health’s medical officer of health.

Global News Peterborough inquired with Dr. Rosana Salvaterra after learning three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore in Peterborough recently tested positive for the coronavirus. The store’s parent company Loblaw says the cases aren’t linked since they occurred weeks apart in October and November with the most recent case testing positive on Nov. 21.

None of the cases were made public until Global News Peterborough inquired after receiving a tip from the public.

Salvaterra says when a positive case is reported, a public health nurse does a thorough investigation to identify any high-risk contacts and works closely with employers when workplaces are identified.

“We also recommend to the individual that they should let their workplace know (if they tested positive),” she said during Wednesday’s media conference.

“In any case — if they do or don’t — we follow up with any issues. We’ve done inspections, for example, and worked with workplaces to ensure staff are aware there’s a case.”

With respect to Real Canadian Superstore on Borden Avenue, Salvaterra says the health unit has been “very active” with the store.

“We’ve had a health inspector visit the store unannounced, carry on an inspection, and provide feedback to the manager,” she said. “We’ve been very active with this particular setting.”

She said public health “has an obligation” to cite a workplace if officials believe there is an increased risk at a workplace setting. She highlighted a positive case in early October that included a public alert since the individual had visited Kawartha County Wines in Buckhorn two days prior to receiving their test result.

“If we determine there is an increased risk at a setting, then we would notify the public,” she said. “That really is our call.”

She said an employer is “free” to do additional supports and education for their employees.

“We encourage workplaces to communicate with their own employees, if not more broadly, when there appears a need to do that,” she said.

Salvaterra says people need to be vigilant at any business and take proper precautions, including washing your hands, wearing a face mask and practising physical distancing.

“We have COVID out in the community — it’s typically linked to people, not so much settings — it’s people who carry the virus and give it one another,” she said. “If you get too close to people, or not taking the precautions, you may be spreading it.”

“Limit your shopping — we are hoping people support local businesses — but choose ways such as curbside pickup or delivery where there is minimal contact or limit the number of times you go shopping. Don’t take your kids — it’s not a social activity.”

Fairhaven long-term care

Salvaterra also offered an update on the ongoing outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough which reported one more resident being declared resolved of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

She said of the 23 cases of COVID-19, there are now 19 resolved with four active cases remaining — three residents and one staff member.

The outbreak, which was declared on Oct. 31, has also claimed the lives of three residents in the facility on Dutton Road. There has not been a new case since Friday, Nov. 20.

“I think the staff efforts to contain the outbreak are proving very effective,” said Salvaterra.

She said typically the “earliest” a facility outbreak can be declared over is 14 days past after the most recent reported case, and additional days could be factored in for testing time.

Situational update

The health unit, as of Tuesday evening, has reported 197 cases — 18 more than last week. Sixteen of the cases are active and there have been five deaths.

Close contacts have doubled since last Thursday to 66.

There have been 48 cases total in November — the highest monthly total for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. The region moved into the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s COVID-19 framework on Monday.

Monthly cases:

March: 33

April: 31

May:25

June: 6

July: 4

August: 5

September: 19

October: 26

November: 48

The region’s case incidence is 131 per 100,000 versus the provincial average of 716 per 100,000. The weekly incidence rate decreased from 14.9 to 12 per 100,000.

“Most of these cases are community cases,” said Salvaterra.

To date, more than 36,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 — 550 more than last Wednesday’s update. On average, 180 people a day visit the testing site at Northcrest Arena.

