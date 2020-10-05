Coronavirus: Visitors to Kawartha Country Wines in Buckhorn advised to self-monitor for symptoms

Peterborough Public Health is advising customers who visited Kawartha Country Wines in Buckhorn on Saturday afternoon to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after a positive case from outside the region visited the site.
The health unit says it was notified on Monday that a positive case of COVID-19 visited the site on Saturday, Oct. 3, between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Customers who visited the business during those hours should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.
The family-owned winery is located at 2452 County Road 36 in the village of Buckhorn, just north of Peterborough.
“We are asking anyone who visited this location at this time to self-monitor their symptoms for the next 14 days, until October 17, and if they develop symptoms, please self-isolate and seek out testing,” stated Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the health unit’s medical officer of health.
“While the risk is low, this serves as a strong reminder to avoid non-essential travel between regions and to follow all recommended public health measures to prevent the spread of the virus. All residents tested for COVID-19 due to symptoms must remain in self-isolation until their results are available.”
Salvaterra also encouraged residents to download the COVID Alert app as it is designed to alert others to potential exposures in these situations.
