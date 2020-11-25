Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

8 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, 16 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 3:29 pm
KFL&A Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
KFL&A Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Kraig Krause / Global News

After seeing relatively low increases in daily case COVID-19 counts in the Kingston region for about a week, KFL&A Public Health is reporting eight new cases for the region on Wednesday.

Read more: Ontarians should celebrate holidays with own household only, government says

The case breakdown for the cases are as follows:

  • A man in his 40s, mode of transmission under investigation
  • A woman in her 30s, mode of transmission under investigation
  • A male under 10 years old, mode of transmission under investigation
  • Two females under 10 years old, mode of transmission under investigation
  • A woman in her 20s, mode of transmission under investigation
  • A man in his 20s, close contact
  • A man in his 20s, mode of transmission under investigation
Trending Stories

KFL&A Public Health is also reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare in Kingston. According to the COVID-19 dashboard, one staff member has tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy rapid COVID-19 tests to hospitals, rural communities' Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy rapid COVID-19 tests to hospitals, rural communities
Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy rapid COVID-19 tests to hospitals, rural communities

The Trillium Care Centre outbreak has now ended.

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board said one case was also identified at St. Theresa Catholic School on Nov. 23.

As of Wednesday, there have been a total of 245 cases of COVID-19 locally since the pandemic began, 229 of which are now resolved, leaving 16 active cases in the region.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KFLA Public HealthNew CasesCovid 19 kingstonnew cases kingstonkingston new casesCOVID-19 new casesCoronavirus New Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers