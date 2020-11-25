8 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, 16 active

Send this page to someone via email

After seeing relatively low increases in daily case COVID-19 counts in the Kingston region for about a week, KFL&A Public Health is reporting eight new cases for the region on Wednesday.

The case breakdown for the cases are as follows:

A man in his 40s, mode of transmission under investigation

A woman in her 30s, mode of transmission under investigation

A male under 10 years old, mode of transmission under investigation

Two females under 10 years old, mode of transmission under investigation

A woman in her 20s, mode of transmission under investigation

A man in his 20s, close contact

A man in his 20s, mode of transmission under investigation

KFL&A Public Health is also reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare in Kingston. According to the COVID-19 dashboard, one staff member has tested positive for the virus.

The Trillium Care Centre outbreak has now ended.

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board said one case was also identified at St. Theresa Catholic School on Nov. 23.

As of Wednesday, there have been a total of 245 cases of COVID-19 locally since the pandemic began, 229 of which are now resolved, leaving 16 active cases in the region.