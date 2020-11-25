Menu

Crime

Pedestrian charged in Water Street head-on collision in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 1:17 pm
Two people were injured after a head-on collision on Water St. in Peterborough on Tuesday night.
Two people were injured after a head-on collision on Water St. in Peterborough on Tuesday night. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A pedestrian is facing charges in connection with a two-vehicle crash in Peterborough’s north end on Tuesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a man walking in the middle of Water Street.

When police responded, they discovered the man allegedly running in traffic. Farther up from the scene, they discovered a two-vehicle head-on collision.

Both drivers were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A dog in one of the vehicles was not injured, paramedics on scene told Global News.

Police say the investigation determined that the vehicles collided after the drivers swerved to avoid the pedestrian who was on the roadway.

Joshua Pecoskie-Schweir, 22, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with nuisance endangering life, being intoxicated in a public place and assaulting a peace officer.

He was released from custody on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 17, police said Wednesday.

