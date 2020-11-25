Guelph police ‘follow the footsteps’ to make arrest in vandalism case

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police used some old-school detective work to make an arrest in a vandalism investigation just after midnight on Wednesday.

Officers simply followed footsteps in the snow, which led them to a suspect in the area of Willow Road and Applewood Crescent.

Police said this happened after a woman was awoken to the sound of a loud smash and when she went downstairs, she found her front door had been kicked in.

The damage was estimated at $1,500.

Guelph police say officers tracked the suspect with the fresh footprints in the snow.

A 32-year-old man from Paris, Ont., was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance in February.

