Woman arrested in downtown Guelph stabbing: police

Guelph police say a 32-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in the city’s downtown core early Tuesday morning.

It happened near Wyndham and Carden streets just after 3 a.m. when a man and woman began arguing.

Police said the argument escalated and the woman pulled out a knife. As the man tried to run away, the woman allegedly stabbed him in the back.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is listed in stable condition.

The woman was arrested after police arrived. She has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.