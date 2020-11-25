Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 25

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Toronto palliative patients on homeless spectrum confront new challenges due to COVID-19

Jimmy Evans spent several years living on the street experiencing homelessness, but it was only after he got affordable housing in 2017 with the help of the Ontario Disability Support Program that his biggest challenge became apparent.

“I was across the street with friends, I went to my knees and I puked blood about five feet. There were huge blood clots in it,” Evans said.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,373 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those:

445 were in Toronto

415 were in Peel Region

136 were in York Region

26 were in Durham Region

30 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,373 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 35 more deaths

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported 1,373 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 107,883.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,554 as 35 more deaths were reported.

More than 36,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,476 from the previous day.

Auditor general highlights Ontario’s ‘confusing,’ indirect communications on COVID-19 in new report

As part of an in-depth look at the Ontario government‘s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, provincial auditor general Bonnie Lysyk says local officials and entities were impacted by “confus[ing]” messaging and reported learning about some major decisions without warning.

“Local medical officers of health informed us that they were confused by provincial politicians delivering public health advice in place of the chief medical officer of health,” a report from Lysyk’s office released Wednesday morning said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,173 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 18 deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 104 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of two.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 542 active cases among long-term care residents and 453 active cases among staff — up by eight cases and up by two cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 4,269 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 2,609 among students and 573 among staff (1,087individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 162 more cases over a 24-hour period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 688 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 721 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 23 (11 child cases and 12 staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 143 currently have cases and 21 centres are closed.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from Katherine Ward