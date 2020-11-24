Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

‘Seeing my dad through the window of his heart’: Penticton man preserves father’s legacy with art

By Sydney Morton Global News
Click to play video 'Penticton man preserves father’s legacy with pop-up shop' Penticton man preserves father’s legacy with pop-up shop
Penticton man preserves father’s legacy with pop-up shop

The last remaining pieces of Dennis Winkleman’s life work are on display and for sale to the public.

“This is truly seeing my dad through the window of his heart,” said Dean Winkelman.

Winkleman’s father, Dennis, died almost two years ago, but now he is sharing the last remaining pieces of his work with the public in a pop-up store in Penticton called Legacy Den.

Read more: Artist Collective move into new space in Kelowna

“It is a bit of an emotional experience but my main objective to open Legacy Den was to honour my dad as a Canadian artist and to gain some providence for him,” said Winkelman.

His father was a trapper, hunter, rancher, blacksmith, saddle builder, carver and artist. His work was all made by hand — forged in fire, carved from bone, diamond willow and other natural materials.

Story continues below advertisement

His work hearkens back to early western Canadian traditions.

Read more: Kelowna man paints picture of his time on the streets

“Some people have actually gone to tears. They remember what it was like growing up with their grandpa and grandma or parents and how hard it was in the pioneer days,” said Winkelman.

“The representation of the hard work dad put in, mostly in traditional manners, has really moved people.”

The items will be on display and on sale at the pop-up shop until the end of December.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Okanagan group fighting stress of COVID-19 pandemic with tai chi' Coronavirus: Okanagan group fighting stress of COVID-19 pandemic with tai chi
Coronavirus: Okanagan group fighting stress of COVID-19 pandemic with tai chi – Oct 20, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
pentictonHunterblacksmithRancherPenticton artistDennis WinkelmanFather’s LegacyLegacy DenOkanagan storeWestern Art
Flyers
More weekly flyers