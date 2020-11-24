‘Seeing my dad through the window of his heart’: Penticton man preserves father’s legacy with art

Send this page to someone via email

The last remaining pieces of Dennis Winkleman’s life work are on display and for sale to the public.

“This is truly seeing my dad through the window of his heart,” said Dean Winkelman.

Winkleman’s father, Dennis, died almost two years ago, but now he is sharing the last remaining pieces of his work with the public in a pop-up store in Penticton called Legacy Den.

Read more: Artist Collective move into new space in Kelowna

“It is a bit of an emotional experience but my main objective to open Legacy Den was to honour my dad as a Canadian artist and to gain some providence for him,” said Winkelman.

His father was a trapper, hunter, rancher, blacksmith, saddle builder, carver and artist. His work was all made by hand — forged in fire, carved from bone, diamond willow and other natural materials.

Story continues below advertisement

His work hearkens back to early western Canadian traditions.

Read more: Kelowna man paints picture of his time on the streets

“Some people have actually gone to tears. They remember what it was like growing up with their grandpa and grandma or parents and how hard it was in the pioneer days,” said Winkelman.

“The representation of the hard work dad put in, mostly in traditional manners, has really moved people.”

The items will be on display and on sale at the pop-up shop until the end of December.

2:10 Coronavirus: Okanagan group fighting stress of COVID-19 pandemic with tai chi Coronavirus: Okanagan group fighting stress of COVID-19 pandemic with tai chi – Oct 20, 2020