Dawson College students want final exams moved to online only

Send this page to someone via email

There is growing anxiety on campus at Dawson College and it’s not just final exam nerves, but about how and where the semester ending tests will be written.

The student union wants all finals moved to online for the fall semester.

For now, Dawson has scheduled a hybrid approach — offering some online but others in person.

Read more: Quebecers urged to only have 2 gatherings during holidays amid coronavirus crisis

“No matter the degree of measures implemented at Dawson College there is still going to be risk to students,” Kevin Contant-Holowatyj, the Dawson Student Union chairperson told Global News.

Contant-Holowatyj says Dawson’s schedule, which calls for in-person exams up until Dec. 23 means many students won’t be able to self-quarantine leading up to Christmas Eve.

Story continues below advertisement

“Dawson’s schedule is not taking that into account,” he said.

The premier reiterated his call for all schools to be closed seven days prior to Dec. 24 during his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday to allow for self-isolation.

“We are asking schools and businesses to make efforts for the seven days before the gatherings to be closed,” Quebec Premier François Legault said.

READ MORE: Some students and parents oppose in-person exams at Dawson College

John Abbott College and the École Polytechnique engineering school are both offering a hybrid of remote exams and in-person.

But Concordia University and McGill have moved all of their finals to online only.

In an email to Global News, Christina Parsons, a spokesperson at Dawson College wrote that “the plans for in-person exams are currently under review and we may have news to share later this week. Students will be advised if the plans change.”