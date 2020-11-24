Quebec reports 1,124 new coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,124 new infections and 45 additional deaths Tuesday linked to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Health authorities say nine of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while the other fatalities have been retroactively added to the death toll.

The number of hospitalizations rose by 21. There are currently 655 patients in hospital for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Of them, 96 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of two from the previous day.

The province’s latest data shows 20,400 tests were given Sunday. The total has surpassed 3.7 million since the pandemic began.

The caseload stands at 134,330, while there have been more than 115,000 recoveries to date. Since March, the health crisis has claimed the lives of 6,887 Quebecers.

Premier François Legault is set to provide an update on the pandemic’s progression at 1 p.m. Tuesday. He will be joined by Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health.

