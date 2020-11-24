Coronavirus: Junior hockey teams in Okanagan impacted by B.C.’s new public health orders

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League was barely a week into its regular-season schedule when last Thursday’s public health order halted the 2020-21 season.

“It was really disappointing. We worked really hard to get to where we are right now,” said goaltender Michael Toole of the KIJHL’s Kelowna Chiefs.

In light of the new parameters outlined by Viasport, the KIJHL paused all gameplay on Saturday.

The puck won’t drop on another league game until Monday, Dec. 8 at the earliest.

