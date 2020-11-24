Coronavirus: Saint Mary’s University confirms positive COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

Saint Mary’s University in Halifax released a statement that a positive COVID-19 case was detected in a community member.

The university said in a Tuesday statement that contact tracing is being done to determine any potential exposures.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Public Health has not issued any exposure warnings related to the SMU campus.

“If you are not contacted by public health, you are not being asked to do anything other than the general protocols and symptom monitoring expected of all Nova Scotians,” said a SMU release.

Vice-President Michelle Benoit said in the release the school will not be releasing any details to protect the privacy of the individual.

“We pass along our best wishes to them on their recovery and thank them for following the proper procedures to self-isolate, minimizing the risk of exposure to others and helping to protect our community.”

SMU said it has increased cleaning procedures, and implemented campus access and in-person room limits.

0:51 ‘This is your wake-up call’: Nova Scotia premier announces 37 new COVID-19 cases ‘This is your wake-up call’: Nova Scotia premier announces 37 new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday in its largest single-day increase since April. Health officials said in the provincial update that the 18-35 age demographic has seen the majority of cases reported in November.

The province tightened measures on COVID-19 restrictions and ordered all Halifax-area restaurants and bars to close dine-in services this week.

More on the Tuesday provincial update is available here.