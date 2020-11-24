Charge laid after officers break up another storage unit party in Toronto

A charge has been laid after officers broke up another storage unit party in Toronto last week, officials say.
Matthew Pegg, Toronto’s general manager of emergency management, said the event happened on Friday night inside a storage unit on Trethewey Drive near Black Creek Drive despite coronavirus restrictions.
Toronto police told Global News that officers on patrol heard loud music and then saw a number of people and cars inside a storage facility.
As officers responded, people began to scatter.
Police said they were able to identify the organizer of the event and they were summoned to court under the Reopening Ontario Act.
There’s no word on how many people were at the party.
The event came just days after officials said another party at a storage unit was broken up.
Police said they responded to reports of a large gathering at a building located near Shorncliffe Road and North Queen Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday and discovered over 100 people inside the storage unit.
A woman was fined at that event.
— With files from the Canadian Press
