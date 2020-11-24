Deputies bust 80-person sex party at New York swingers club

Send this page to someone via email

New York authorities say they caught more than 80 people violating COVID-19 orders in various sexy ways over the weekend, during a second-wave bust at a swingers club in Queens.

New York City sheriff’s deputies say they broke up an “illegal bottle/swingers club” early Sunday, where attendees were disregarding a strict limit on public gatherings due to the coronavirus.

Authorities say most people at the club were not wearing masks — or much else — while engaging in various sex acts at less than six feet apart.

Two organizers and one attendee face multiple misdemeanours for violating the city’s coronavirus lockdown rules, and for selling alcohol without a licence.

The self-described swingers club, called Caligula, has also been fined $15,000 for hosting the event.

Health authorities have not banned sex with people outside your household in New York, but they have recommended using “barriers” and other methods to prevent the spread of the virus.

New York City sheriff’s deputies also broke up an illegal dance party with 120 attendees over the weekend, amid a whack-a-mole-style effort to enforce COVID-19 lockdowns in the city.

Sheriff’s deputies have responded to several parties in recent weeks, including an illegal 200-person fight club in the Bronx, as locals have bucked against coronavirus safety rules.

Sheriff Joseph Fucito said early this month that deputies have responded to at least one large event every evening since August, the New York Times reports.

New York was among the hardest-hit cities in the world early in the pandemic, and cases are again surging as a second wave sweeps across the United States.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently closed all schools in the state, and restricted all public gatherings to no more than 10 people.

New York state leads the U.S. with more than 33,800 deaths to date, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

More than 257,000 Americans have died from the virus.

