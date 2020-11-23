Kingston public health reporting 2 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 16 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, and 16 resolved cases.

The large number of recoveries has brought the region back down to only 10 active cases.

Active cases were at an all-time high of 38 just a week ago.

The steady rise in cases seen from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16 grinded to a near halt last week, with only four new cases reported between Nov. 17 and Monday.

KFL&A Public Health says the two people who tested positive for the virus over the weekend, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s, both caught it through close contact.

This comes the same day as the Kingston region moved into the province’s yellow COVID-19 status. According to Dr. Kieran Moore, despite seeing lower numbers over the last few days, the region will most likely stay yellow for the following two weeks.

The province will then reevaluate Kingston’s standing and decide whether to move the region back to green.

Also on Monday, Ontario reported 1,589 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, a new single-day record of cases to date, bringing the provincial total to 105,501.

