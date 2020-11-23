COVID-19: Peterborough Fairhaven long-term care reports third death, 7 cases declared resolved

Send this page to someone via email

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough reported a third death due to COVID-19 but no new cases on the weekend and nearly half of the cases among residents and staff have declared resolved.

According to Fairhaven executive director Lionel Towns, a resident, who had tested positive and was in the home’s isolation unit, died late Sunday night. No details were provided on the case.

It’s the third death due to COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared at the municipally-run facility on Oct. 31. It’s the first death since Nov. 12.

“It is very difficult to lose a resident at any time; during a pandemic it is even more difficult for families and staff,” Towns said in an email. “I am in awe of the strength that staff have. To hear this news, and then continue to do their work, at such a high level, is remarkable.”

The outbreak was declared when a caregiver — not a direct employee — tested positive.

As of Friday there were 13 residents and three staff members — all associated with Westview 2 — who had tested positive for the virus.

However, on Monday, Towns said since Friday, seven residents have been declared recovered and have been moved out of the home’s COVID isolation unit.

One staff member is also expected to be declared fully recovered by Tuesday morning, Towns noted, and will be returning to work.

“Our Fairhaven family is feeling positive about this downward trend in active cases but we all know that the outbreak is not over,” Towns said. “Staff are as determined as ever to finish off the virus as soon as possible. Please continue to keep our home, residents and staff in your thoughts.”

On Sunday, residents and municipal employees held a drive-by to show support for staff and residents at the home on Dutton Road. A drive-by was also held on Nov. 18.

