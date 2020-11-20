Global National November 20 2020 7:34pm 02:48 The state of Canada’s long-term care in the second wave COVID-19 outbreaks in Canada’s long-term care homes are rising as the second wave plays out. Abigail Bimman checks in on the state of long-term care, and the human toll. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7476225/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7476225/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?