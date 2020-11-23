Coronavirus: Hamilton public schools report 5 new COVID-19 cases, 37 unresolved cases

Hamilton’s public school board reported five more COVID-19 cases among students and staff on the weekend.
Two of the cases were students from Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) elementary schools on the Mountain: James MacDonald and Westview.
The others were at R.L. Hyslop in the east end and a student from a remote learning elementary class.
A staff member from Glen Echo Elementary also tested positive on Nov. 22. The school board says a number of people considered to be “close contracts” have been notified of the case and are being asked to isolate for 14 days.
Hamilton public schools now have a combined 37 unresolved COVID-19 cases as of Monday at:
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 28 cases
- Ancaster High: one case
- Bernie Custis Secondary School Secondary: three cases
- Dundas Central Public: one case
- Eastdale Public: one case
- Franklin Road Elementary Public: one case
- Glen Echo Elementary School: one case
- Helen Detwiler Junior Elementary: two cases
- Hess Street Junior Public: one case
- James MacDonald Elementary School: one case
- Janet Lee Public: one case
- Lake Avenue Public: one case
- Orchard Park Secondary: two cases
- Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: two cases
- Prince of Wales Elementary Public: one case
- Queensdale: one case
- R.L. Hyslop Elementary School: one case
- Remote Elementary School: one case
- Ridgemount Junior Public: one case
- Shannen Koostachin Elementary: one case
- Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: one case
- Waterdown District High: one case
- Westmount Secondary: one case
- Westview Elementary School: one case
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 9 cases
- Annunciation of Our Lord Catholic Elementary: two cases
- Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. Jean de Brebeuf Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. John Henry Newman Catholic Secondary: two cases
- St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary: two cases
- St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary: one case
Hamilton has three active cases in child-care centres at:
- St. Teresa of Calcutta: two cases
- Umbrella Family and Child Centre: one case
Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools
McMaster University has reported 13 on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with the latest reported on Thursday involving an external worker at the nuclear research building and a student from the McMaster Innovation Park.
Mohawk College has reported five coronavirus cases with two in November tied to a pair of students from the Institute for Applied Health Sciences Campus at McMaster University reported on Nov. 7.
Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares
Halton’s public school board are reporting 24 active cases each as of Monday at:
Haltonc District School Board (HDSB) — 24 cases
Burlington — four cases
- Aldershot High: one case
- Burlington Central Elementary: one case
- Central Public: one case
- King’s Road Public: one probable case
Halton Hills — one case
- George Kennedy Public School: one case
Milton — 10 cases
- Anne J. MacArthur Public: one case
- Boyne Public School: one case
- Chris Hadfield Public: four cases
- Irma Coulson Public School: one case
- Viola Desmond Public School: 3 probable cases
Oakville — 9 cases
- Eastview Public School: one case
- Emily Carr Public: one case
- Falgarwood Public: one case
- Garth Webb Secondary: one cases
- Iroquois Ridge High School: one case
- Oakville Trafalgar High School: one case
- T. A. Blakelock High School: one case
- W. H. Morden Public School: one case
- White Oaks Secondary School: one case
Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) — 24 cases
Burlington — five cases
- Notre Dame Catholic Secondary: four cases
- St. John Catholic Elementary: one case
Halton Hills — one case
- Christ the King Catholic Secondary: one case
Milton — eight cases
- Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Benedict Catholic Elementary: two cases
- St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary: four cases
- St. Scholastica Elementary: one case
Oakville — 10 cases
- Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary: four cases
- Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Andrew Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Mary Catholic Elementary: two cases
- St. Nicholas Elementary: one case
Halton has two active cases in child-care centres at:
- Parkview Children’s Centre – St. Gregory (Oakville): one case
- Parkview Children’s Centre – The Village (Oakville): one case
Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares
Niagara public schools are reporting 11 active cases as of Monday. There are no cases within’ the District School Board of Niagara (DSBN), however, the Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) is reporting several cases among students and staff.
Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) — 11 cases
Niagara Falls — two cases
- St. Mary Catholic Elementary School: two cases
Smithville – four cases
- St. Martin Catholic Elementary School: four cases
St. Catharines – five cases
- St. Alfred Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Charles Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. James Catholic Elementary School: two cases
- St. Theresa Catholic Elementary School: one case
Niagara region has no active cases in child-care centres.
Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools
Brock University has had four coronavirus cases, with the first reported on Sept. 16 involving an off-campus student while another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22.
The third and fourth cases involved individuals who were last on campus Oct. 5 and Oct. 2, respectively.
Niagara College has reported six COVID-19 cases during the 2020-21 school year. The latest was reported on Wednesday with a student on the Welland campus who was last in the building on Nov. 13.
Niagara has no unresolved coronavirus cases in child-care centres as of Nov. 4.
Cases in Brant and Haldimand County schools and daycares
The Grand Erie District School Board has two
Grand Erie District School Board – two cases
- Delhi District Secondary: one case
- Langton Public: one case
Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board – three cases
- St John’s College (Brantford): two cases
- St. Leo School (Brantford): one case
Haldimand County has no active cases in child-care centres as of Nov. 4
Brant County has one active case in child-care centre at Wee Watch Enriched Home Child Care in Brantford
