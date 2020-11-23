Coronavirus: Hamilton public schools report 5 new COVID-19 cases, 37 unresolved cases

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s public school board reported five more COVID-19 cases among students and staff on the weekend.

Two of the cases were students from Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) elementary schools on the Mountain: James MacDonald and Westview.

The others were at R.L. Hyslop in the east end and a student from a remote learning elementary class.

A staff member from Glen Echo Elementary also tested positive on Nov. 22. The school board says a number of people considered to be “close contracts” have been notified of the case and are being asked to isolate for 14 days.

Hamilton public schools now have a combined 37 unresolved COVID-19 cases as of Monday at:

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 28 cases

Ancaster High: one case

Bernie Custis Secondary School Secondary: three cases

Dundas Central Public: one case

Eastdale Public: one case

Franklin Road Elementary Public: one case

Glen Echo Elementary School: one case

Helen Detwiler Junior Elementary: two cases

Hess Street Junior Public: one case

James MacDonald Elementary School: one case

Janet Lee Public: one case

Lake Avenue Public: one case

Orchard Park Secondary: two cases

Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: two cases

Prince of Wales Elementary Public: one case

Queensdale: one case

R.L. Hyslop Elementary School: one case

Remote Elementary School: one case

Ridgemount Junior Public: one case

Shannen Koostachin Elementary: one case

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: one case

Waterdown District High: one case

Westmount Secondary: one case

Westview Elementary School: one case

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 9 cases

Annunciation of Our Lord Catholic Elementary: two cases

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: one case

St. Jean de Brebeuf Catholic Secondary: one case

St. John Henry Newman Catholic Secondary: two cases

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary: two cases

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary: one case

Hamilton has three active cases in child-care centres at:

St. Teresa of Calcutta: two cases

Umbrella Family and Child Centre: one case

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported 13 on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with the latest reported on Thursday involving an external worker at the nuclear research building and a student from the McMaster Innovation Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Mohawk College has reported five coronavirus cases with two in November tied to a pair of students from the Institute for Applied Health Sciences Campus at McMaster University reported on Nov. 7.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Halton’s public school board are reporting 24 active cases each as of Monday at:

Haltonc District School Board (HDSB) — 24 cases

Burlington — four cases

Aldershot High: one case

Burlington Central Elementary: one case

Central Public: one case

King’s Road Public: one probable case

Halton Hills — one case

George Kennedy Public School: one case

Milton — 10 cases

Anne J. MacArthur Public: one case

Boyne Public School: one case

Chris Hadfield Public: four cases

Irma Coulson Public School: one case

Viola Desmond Public School: 3 probable cases

Oakville — 9 cases

Eastview Public School: one case

Emily Carr Public: one case

Falgarwood Public: one case

Garth Webb Secondary: one cases

Iroquois Ridge High School: one case

Oakville Trafalgar High School: one case

T. A. Blakelock High School: one case

W. H. Morden Public School: one case

White Oaks Secondary School: one case

Story continues below advertisement

Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) — 24 cases

Burlington — five cases

Notre Dame Catholic Secondary: four cases

St. John Catholic Elementary: one case

Halton Hills — one case

Christ the King Catholic Secondary: one case

Milton — eight cases

Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Benedict Catholic Elementary: two cases

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary: four cases

St. Scholastica Elementary: one case

Oakville — 10 cases

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary: four cases

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Andrew Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Mary Catholic Elementary: two cases

St. Nicholas Elementary: one case

Halton has two active cases in child-care centres at:

Parkview Children’s Centre – St. Gregory (Oakville): one case

Parkview Children’s Centre – The Village (Oakville): one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Niagara public schools are reporting 11 active cases as of Monday. There are no cases within’ the District School Board of Niagara (DSBN), however, the Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) is reporting several cases among students and staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) — 11 cases

Niagara Falls — two cases

St. Mary Catholic Elementary School: two cases

Smithville – four cases

St. Martin Catholic Elementary School: four cases

St. Catharines – five cases

St. Alfred Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Charles Catholic Elementary: one case

St. James Catholic Elementary School: two cases

St. Theresa Catholic Elementary School: one case

Niagara region has no active cases in child-care centres.

Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools

Brock University has had four coronavirus cases, with the first reported on Sept. 16 involving an off-campus student while another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22.

The third and fourth cases involved individuals who were last on campus Oct. 5 and Oct. 2, respectively.

Niagara College has reported six COVID-19 cases during the 2020-21 school year. The latest was reported on Wednesday with a student on the Welland campus who was last in the building on Nov. 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara has no unresolved coronavirus cases in child-care centres as of Nov. 4.

Cases in Brant and Haldimand County schools and daycares

The Grand Erie District School Board has two

Grand Erie District School Board – two cases

Delhi District Secondary: one case

Langton Public: one case

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board – three cases

St John’s College (Brantford): two cases

St. Leo School (Brantford): one case

Haldimand County has no active cases in child-care centres as of Nov. 4

Brant County has one active case in child-care centre at Wee Watch Enriched Home Child Care in Brantford