Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 22

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Lockdown to begin for Toronto, Peel Region on Monday

Sunday marks the last day before Toronto and Peel Region enter lockdown.

Premier Doug Ford has urged people not to panic buy, but even Saturday, there were lineups outside stores.

Some malls have extended their hours this weekend to try to reduce the number of people inside during peak times.

Starting Monday non-essential retailers in Toronto and Peel will be limited to curbside pickup, while indoor dining will be banned, and salons and gyms will shutter.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,534 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Of those: 460 were in Toronto

490 were in Peel Region

130 were in York Region

50 were in Durham Region

48 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,534 cases, 14 deaths

Ontario reported 1,534 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 103,912.

Meanwhile, 87,508 cases are considered resolved, which is 84.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Fourteen more deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,486.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 4 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,141 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by four.

There are currently 99 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is the same as was reported on Saturday.

— With files from The Canadian Press