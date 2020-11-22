Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 22

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 22, 2020 2:12 pm
People walk along Queen Street West as snow falls in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
People walk along Queen Street West as snow falls in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Lockdown to begin for Toronto, Peel Region on Monday

Sunday marks the last day before Toronto and Peel Region enter lockdown.

Premier Doug Ford has urged people not to panic buy, but even Saturday, there were lineups outside stores.

Some malls have extended their hours this weekend to try to reduce the number of people inside during peak times.

Starting Monday non-essential retailers in Toronto and Peel will be limited to curbside pickup, while indoor dining will be banned, and salons and gyms will shutter.

Read more: Here’s what you can and can’t do in Toronto, Peel Region during coronavirus lockdown stage

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Shoppers flock to malls in Toronto, Peel Region ahead of lockdown' Coronavirus: Shoppers flock to malls in Toronto, Peel Region ahead of lockdown

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,534 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Of those:

  • 460 were in Toronto
  • 490 were in Peel Region
  • 130 were in York Region
  • 50 were in Durham Region
  • 48 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,534 cases, 14 deaths

Ontario reported 1,534 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 103,912.

Meanwhile, 87,508 cases are considered resolved, which is 84.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Fourteen more deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,486.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,534 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 4 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,141 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by four.

There are currently 99 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is the same as was reported on Saturday.

— With files from The Canadian Press

