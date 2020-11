Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officials say a woman has serious injuries after a stabbing in Brampton Sunday morning.

Peel police said they were called to a home in the area of James Potter Road and Steeles Avenue West at 6:24 a.m.

Officers said they located a woman who had been stabbed.

She was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a male is in custody in relation to the incident.

UPDATE:

– Adult female victim in stable condition, injuries are non-

life threatening

– Investigation is still ongoing

– Anyone with information is asked to contact 22 CIB at 905-

453-2121 x2233 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 22, 2020

Advertisement