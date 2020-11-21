Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.B. asks travellers from Halifax to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

By Alexander Quon The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2020 5:01 pm
Click to play video 'Saint John transitions back to orange phase in COVID-19 recovery' Saint John transitions back to orange phase in COVID-19 recovery
N.B. Public Health announced Friday that Saint John will transition back to the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery as the province sees a rise in cases. Callum Smith reports.

Coming to New Brunswick from Halifax? The provincial government wants all travellers from Nova Scotia’s capital to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

The New Brunswick government says that they are concerned after reports of community transmission of the novel coronavirus in Halifax.

They’re now asking anyone entering New Brunswick from the province’s capital, even if they are residents of New Brunswick, to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for a 14 day period once they enter into the province.

Read more: N.B. reports 23 new coronavirus cases Saturday, setting new single-day record

If someone is to develop symptoms they are asked to immediately self-isolate and get tested for the coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, first confirmed the news of community transmission in Halifax —  when health officials aren’t able to trace the source of the infection — on Nov. 17.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

This new policy was not mentioned during a press conference held on Saturday but an advisory was issued only hours later.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 23 cases, largest single-day increase since pandemic began' Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 23 cases, largest single-day increase since pandemic began
Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 23 cases, largest single-day increase since pandemic began

Both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have seen a dramatic increase in cases over the past few days.

New Brunswick broke a single-day record for the number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday when it reported 23 cases.

New Brunswick currently has 71 active cases in the province and has placed the areas of Saint John and Moncton in a heightened state of COVID-19 response.

Read more: 8 new coronavirus cases reported in N.S., largest single-day increase since May

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases on Saturday, a tally not seen in the province since May.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia currently has 33 active cases.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaHalifaxNew BrunswickHalifax Regional Municipalityatlantic bubblecommunity spreadcommunity transmission
Flyers
More weekly flyers