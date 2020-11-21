N.B. asks travellers from Halifax to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

Coming to New Brunswick from Halifax? The provincial government wants all travellers from Nova Scotia’s capital to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

The New Brunswick government says that they are concerned after reports of community transmission of the novel coronavirus in Halifax.

They’re now asking anyone entering New Brunswick from the province’s capital, even if they are residents of New Brunswick, to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for a 14 day period once they enter into the province.

If someone is to develop symptoms they are asked to immediately self-isolate and get tested for the coronavirus.

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, first confirmed the news of community transmission in Halifax — when health officials aren’t able to trace the source of the infection — on Nov. 17.

This new policy was not mentioned during a press conference held on Saturday but an advisory was issued only hours later.

Both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have seen a dramatic increase in cases over the past few days.

New Brunswick broke a single-day record for the number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday when it reported 23 cases.

New Brunswick currently has 71 active cases in the province and has placed the areas of Saint John and Moncton in a heightened state of COVID-19 response.

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases on Saturday, a tally not seen in the province since May.

Nova Scotia currently has 33 active cases.