Canada

Nova Scotia to provide provincial COVID-19 update on Tuesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 12:29 pm
Click to play video 'Nova Scotians must remain vigilant, says Dr. Robert Strang' Nova Scotians must remain vigilant, says Dr. Robert Strang
WATCH: After Nova Scotia’s top doctor announced a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Clayton Park area, he now says there is nothing to suggest we have any spread into the broader community.

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide an update on coronavirus in the province at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The update will be streamed live on the Global News website.

This week Nova Scotia reported its first cases of COVID-19 associated with schools.

According to the province, one person at Graham Creighton Junior High in Cherry Brook and one person at Auburn Drive High in Cole Harbour tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, has 23 active cases

On Tuesday, the province said there may have been a potential exposure at GCR Tire & Service Centre on 42 Isnor Dr. on Nov. 13, between 8-10 a.m.

It advised residents to monitor for symptoms up to and including Nov. 27.

Click to play video 'Infectious disease expert advises Nova Scotians on avoiding lockdown' Infectious disease expert advises Nova Scotians on avoiding lockdown
Infectious disease expert advises Nova Scotians on avoiding lockdown

As

