Nova Scotia to provide provincial COVID-19 update on Tuesday

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide an update on coronavirus in the province at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The update will be streamed live on the Global News website.

This week Nova Scotia reported its first cases of COVID-19 associated with schools.

According to the province, one person at Graham Creighton Junior High in Cherry Brook and one person at Auburn Drive High in Cole Harbour tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, the province said there may have been a potential exposure at GCR Tire & Service Centre on 42 Isnor Dr. on Nov. 13, between 8-10 a.m.

It advised residents to monitor for symptoms up to and including Nov. 27.

2:02 Infectious disease expert advises Nova Scotians on avoiding lockdown Infectious disease expert advises Nova Scotians on avoiding lockdown

