Canada

2nd charge laid by Saskatoon police for public health order violation

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 7:37 pm
A 27-year-old man was been ticketed for violating a public health order, according to Saskatoon police.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says they have laid another charge for violating a public health order during the pandemic.

According to a press release on Friday, a 27-year-old man failed to remain in self-isolation as required under the province’s Public Health Act.

Read more: Coronavirus: Regina woman fined $2,800 for house party, public health order violation

The accused has been served a $2,800 ticket following an investigation and consultation with public health inspectors, SPS said.

Police are reminding people to continue to adhere to the current public health orders in effect to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Coronavirus: Key participant in Saskatoon anti-mask protest fined $2,800

Earlier this month, police received several complaints regarding a group of people that had attended to several downtown businesses to protest the wearing of masks. On Nov. 13, SPS said they issued a $2,800 ticket to one of the key participants of group.

Fines for not following Saskatchewan’s public health orders, in cases where negligence or misconduct have been found, may be $2,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations, plus a victim surcharge.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan hospitality industry prepares for more COVID-19 restrictions' Saskatchewan hospitality industry prepares for more COVID-19 restrictions
Saskatchewan hospitality industry prepares for more COVID-19 restrictions
