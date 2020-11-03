Menu

Canada

Corman Park, Sask. man receives $2,800 summons for hosting large gathering

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 11:05 am
Click to play video 'Saskatchewan’s October COVID-19 increase, by the numbers' Saskatchewan’s October COVID-19 increase, by the numbers
WATCH: After Saskatchewan was again pushed into record COVID-19 territory Friday, Global News took a look at how quickly the provincial situation has worsened.

A Corman Park, Sask., man is facing a hefty fine after allegedly breaking the province’s restrictions on public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Corman Park police said they were called to a home in Riverside Estates on Sunday afternoon after receiving a complaint of a large gathering.

The owner of the home, a 44-year-old man, allowed police to enter as he didn’t believe the group was doing anything wrong.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreaks at Saskatoon nightclubs force government to restrict alcohol consumption

Officers said they counted 21 people inside the house.

One person said that they were there for band practice, according to police.

Police said they issued the homeowner a $2,800 summons for violating the current public health order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15.

Private indoor gatherings in Saskatchewan are limited to no more than 15 people under a public health order issued on Oct. 22 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It’s the second time in three days a person in Saskatchewan was issued a fine for allegedly hosting a large gathering.

Read more: Moose Jaw, Sask. man fundraising to pay off $2,800 COVID fine

A Moose Jaw man received a $2,800 ticket on Oct. 30 after police said more than 15 people were at a Halloween party.

Lucas Howard, who received the ticket, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to pay off the fine.

He had raised $515 as of Tuesday morning.

