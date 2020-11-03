Corman Park, Sask. man receives $2,800 summons for hosting large gathering

Send this page to someone via email

A Corman Park, Sask., man is facing a hefty fine after allegedly breaking the province’s restrictions on public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Corman Park police said they were called to a home in Riverside Estates on Sunday afternoon after receiving a complaint of a large gathering.

The owner of the home, a 44-year-old man, allowed police to enter as he didn’t believe the group was doing anything wrong.

Officers said they counted 21 people inside the house.

One person said that they were there for band practice, according to police.

Police said they issued the homeowner a $2,800 summons for violating the current public health order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15.

Private indoor gatherings in Saskatchewan are limited to no more than 15 people under a public health order issued on Oct. 22 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It’s the second time in three days a person in Saskatchewan was issued a fine for allegedly hosting a large gathering.

A Moose Jaw man received a $2,800 ticket on Oct. 30 after police said more than 15 people were at a Halloween party.

Lucas Howard, who received the ticket, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to pay off the fine.

He had raised $515 as of Tuesday morning.