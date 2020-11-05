Coronavirus: Regina woman fined $2,800 for house party, public health order violation

Send this page to someone via email

A house party this past weekend violated Saskatchewan’s public health order around private gatherings during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Officers were called to the area of 12th Avenue North and Sturdy Street for a report of a party going on with roughly 50 people in attendance around 1 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Police said when they arrived, about 30 people were running away through the backyard of the home and over the fence into a nearby park.

According to a press release, the residents at the address in the Uplands neighbourhood were advised they were in violation of the public health order limiting the size of private gatherings, which is 15 people, and the Saskatchewan Health Authority would be notified.

An RPS officer went back to the home on Thursday morning and issued a $2,800 ticket to a 22-year-old woman. This incident is not a criminal offence.

Police are urging people in the city to familiarize themselves with the public health orders in effect during the pandemic.

“There is more at stake than tickets and fines. We all have a responsibility when it comes to community health and safety,” read the statement.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, the public health order is being amended in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert, reducing the maximum allowable gathering size for private indoor gatherings in the home setting from 15 to 10.

Fines for not following public health orders, in cases where negligence or misconduct have been found, may be $2,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations, plus a victim surcharge.

