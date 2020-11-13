Coronavirus: Key participant in Saskatoon anti-mask protest fined $2,800

Send this page to someone via email

A key participant of an anti-mask protest in Saskatoon has been charged by police.

Roughly 30 people shouting anti-mask slogans marched through the Midtown shopping mall on the afternoon of Nov. 7.

They were apparently demonstrating against the mandatory mask policy, designed to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

One video posted to social media shows several police officers and security guards — all wearing masks — speaking to people who weren’t wearing masks in the mall.

Measures brought in by the Saskatchewan government on Nov. 6 made masks mandatory in public spaces in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

Saskatoon police said several complaints were received about the protest.

After consulting with public health inspectors, police said one of the key participants was issued a $2,800 fine under the province’s Public Health Act.

It’s one of several fines handed out by police in Saskatchewan in the past few weeks to people allegedly breaking public health orders.

On Nov. 5, Regina police said a woman received a $2,800 fine after reportedly hosting a party with roughly 50 people in attendance.

And on Oct. 30, Moose Jaw police said a man was fined $2,800 for hosting an illegal gathering of more than 15 people.

Private gatherings were limited to 15 people and police said more than that number were at the events.

Saskatchewan is bringing in new measures on Nov. 14 to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including mandatory masks in public spaces for all communities with a population of 5,000 or more.

It also applies to bedroom communities around Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert regardless of their size.

