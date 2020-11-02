Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw, Sask. man fundraising to pay off $2,800 COVID fine

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 4:37 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces reduction of gathering sizes as COVID-19 cases rise' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces reduction of gathering sizes as COVID-19 cases rise
WATCH: Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical officer of health, announced on Tuesday that the province was reducing the amount of people who could attend private gatherings in private households to a maximum of 15 effective Friday.

Lucas Howard is asking for help paying off a hefty fine he says he received for hosting a Halloween party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moose Jaw, Sask., police said officers went to a home on Friday evening after receiving a complaint of a large gathering.

Read more: Coronavirus: Host of large Moose Jaw, Sask. gathering fined $2,800

Police said more than 15 people were at the gathering and Howard was issued a fine of $2,800 — $2,000 for failing to comply with a public health order and an $800 surcharge.

Indoor gatherings in Saskatchewan are limited to no more than 15 people under a public health order issued on Oct. 22 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

It is alleged that upwards of 250 people were in attendance.

Twitter / Screenshot
Twitter / Screenshot. Twitter / Screenshot

Howard said in a GoFundMe campaign that the party was with people they hang out with all the time.

“If we were to get COVID from one of the people here, we would have already gotten it,” Howard posted.

“I have a part time minimum wage job and already have rent to pay. I can’t afford the ticket. I know the consequences of my actions, and I accept the ticket that I got.”

Gofundme / Screenshot
Gofundme / Screenshot. Gofundme / Screenshot

Howard has set a goal of $2,800 — the amount of his fine. Ten dollars have been raised as of the publication of this story.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Mickey Djuric

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Moose JawMoose Jaw Police ServicePublic health orderPublic Health ActMoose Jaw NewsCovid-19 Moose Jawcoronavirus moose jaw
