Moose Jaw, Sask. man fundraising to pay off $2,800 COVID fine

Lucas Howard is asking for help paying off a hefty fine he says he received for hosting a Halloween party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moose Jaw, Sask., police said officers went to a home on Friday evening after receiving a complaint of a large gathering.

Police said more than 15 people were at the gathering and Howard was issued a fine of $2,800 — $2,000 for failing to comply with a public health order and an $800 surcharge.

Indoor gatherings in Saskatchewan are limited to no more than 15 people under a public health order issued on Oct. 22 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It is alleged that upwards of 250 people were in attendance.

Howard said in a GoFundMe campaign that the party was with people they hang out with all the time.

“If we were to get COVID from one of the people here, we would have already gotten it,” Howard posted.

“I have a part time minimum wage job and already have rent to pay. I can’t afford the ticket. I know the consequences of my actions, and I accept the ticket that I got.”

Howard has set a goal of $2,800 — the amount of his fine. Ten dollars have been raised as of the publication of this story.

— With files from Mickey Djuric