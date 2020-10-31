Menu

Comments

Health

Coronavirus: Host of large Moose Jaw gathering fined $2,800

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 31, 2020 6:58 pm
Click to play video 'Gathering sizes to be reduced as Saskatchewan coronavirus cases increase' Gathering sizes to be reduced as Saskatchewan coronavirus cases increase
As active coronavirus cases climb in the province, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer is rolling back the limit on private gatherings in homes.

The Moose Jaw Police Service fined a host of an illegal gathering $2,800 under the Public Health Act.

Police say they responded to a Moose Jaw residence on Friday after receiving a complaint of a large gathering.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

When police arrived, more than 15 people were in attendance, officials say.

The person responsible for the residence was issued a $2,000 fine including an $800 victim surcharge, for failing to comply with the province’s Oct. 22 public health order, which states indoor private gatherings can not exceed 15 people, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Indoor and outdoor public gatherings have a limit of 30 people.

Read more: Gathering sizes to be reduced as Saskatchewan coronavirus cases increase

Failing to comply with a public health order can result in a $2,000 fine, plus surcharges, for residents, and a $10,000 fine, plus surcharges, for businesses.

The province’s most recent public health order can be read in its entirety here.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health official says Halloween ‘not the weekend’ to be attending multiple bars, restaurants' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health official says Halloween ‘not the weekend’ to be attending multiple bars, restaurants
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health official says Halloween ‘not the weekend’ to be attending multiple bars, restaurants
