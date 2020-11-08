Anti-maskers march through Saskatoon mall

Send this page to someone via email

Around 30 people shouting anti-mask slogans marched through a Saskatoon mall on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m., dozens of people, some with signs bearing slogans like “Say no to dictatorship,” entered the Midtown Plaza.

They were apparently demonstrating against the mandatory mask policy, designed to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which came into effect in some Saskatchewan cities on Friday.



Saskatchewan is currently experiencing its highest number of active cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations to date.

As of Sunday, 28 people had died from the disease.

Bystanders recorded the incident and posted it on social media. One video shows several police officers and security guards – all wearing masks – speaking to people who weren’t wearing masks in the mall.

According to a police watch commander, the demonstrators left after police and security personnel spoke to someone who appeared to be the group’s leader and asked them to leave.

Another video shows the members walking along 2nd Avenue. The watch commander said he believes the demonstrators went to Kiwanis Park.

No one from Midtown Plaza responded to a request for comment.