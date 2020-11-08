Saskatchewan reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported another COVID-19-related death on Sunday, for the second day in a row.

The government says the person who died was in their 80s and was from the Saskatoon zone. This is the third COVID-19 death reported over the weekend, two of which were previously reported on Saturday.

This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 28.

On Sunday, Saskatchewan reported a single-day high of 159 new COVID-19 cases, with total provincial cases reaching 3,897.

4:15 Coronavirus: Tam provides information on COVID-19 aerosol transmission Coronavirus: Tam provides information on COVID-19 aerosol transmission

Here are where the new cases are located:

Far North West: 7

Far North Central: 3

Far North East: 2

North West: 14

North Central: 18

North East: 16

Saskatoon: 48

Central West: 1

Central East: 11

Regina: 23

South West: 5

South Central: 3

South East: 5

The location of three cases remains pending.

Saskatchewan reported 21 more recoveries on Sunday, bringing total provincial recoveries to 2,747.

6:09 Coronavirus: Does COVID-19 spread differently in colder weather? Coronavirus: Does COVID-19 spread differently in colder weather?

There are 32 people in the hospital, 25 of whom are receiving inpatient care. Another seven people are in the ICU.

Active COVID-19 cases also reached a new high Sunday, with 1,122 reported.

Here’s a breakdown of where the active cases are:

Far North Central: 4

Far North West: 42

Far North East: 23

North West: 91

North Central: 197

North East: 47

Saskatoon: 362

Regina: 227

Central West: 4

Central East: 59

South West: 8

South Central: 15

South East: 35

There are 119 cases involving health-care workers.

To date, Saskatchewan has performed 281,516 COVID-19 tests, up 2,871 from Sunday.