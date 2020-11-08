Saskatchewan reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saskatchewan reported another COVID-19-related death on Sunday, for the second day in a row.
The government says the person who died was in their 80s and was from the Saskatoon zone. This is the third COVID-19 death reported over the weekend, two of which were previously reported on Saturday.
This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 28.
On Sunday, Saskatchewan reported a single-day high of 159 new COVID-19 cases, with total provincial cases reaching 3,897.
Here are where the new cases are located:
- Far North West: 7
- Far North Central: 3
- Far North East: 2
- North West: 14
- North Central: 18
- North East: 16
- Saskatoon: 48
- Central West: 1
- Central East: 11
- Regina: 23
- South West: 5
- South Central: 3
- South East: 5
The location of three cases remains pending.
Saskatchewan reported 21 more recoveries on Sunday, bringing total provincial recoveries to 2,747.
There are 32 people in the hospital, 25 of whom are receiving inpatient care. Another seven people are in the ICU.
Active COVID-19 cases also reached a new high Sunday, with 1,122 reported.
Here’s a breakdown of where the active cases are:
- Far North Central: 4
- Far North West: 42
- Far North East: 23
- North West: 91
- North Central: 197
- North East: 47
- Saskatoon: 362
- Regina: 227
- Central West: 4
- Central East: 59
- South West: 8
- South Central: 15
- South East: 35
There are 119 cases involving health-care workers.
To date, Saskatchewan has performed 281,516 COVID-19 tests, up 2,871 from Sunday.
