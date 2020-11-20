Menu

Crime

Guelph police make arrest in October armed carjacking investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 11:02 am
Guelph police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a carjacking in October.
Guelph police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a carjacking in October. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an arrest has been in an October carjacking.

The incident happened near the intersection of Edinburgh Road and Honey Crescent on Oct. 28 just after midnight, police say.

Read more: Another Guelph resident falls victim to Bitcoin scam, police say

At the time, police said a man was sitting in his vehicle when two men with guns robbed him of some money.

The victim ran away, but the two suspects took off with his vehicle. It was later found in the area of Woodlawn Road and Inverness Drive.

Police said officers managed to identify both suspects and a 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday.

He was charged with several offences including robbery with a firearm, motor vehicle theft, carrying a concealed weapon and breaching probation orders.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Read more: Guelph man charged in connection with attempted kidnapping of 2 children

There were no details provided about the second suspect, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7346. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

