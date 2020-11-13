Guelph man charged in connection with attempted kidnapping of 2 children

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 65-year-old man has been charged in connection with the attempted kidnapping of two children on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 10.

In a news release, police said an eight-year-old girl was playing with her two-year-old sister in the front yard of their west-end home when a stranger approached.

It’s alleged that the man asked the girls if they wanted to go for a ride in his car and when they declined, he grabbed them by the hands and began leading them away, telling them he wanted to show them inside his home.

“The male then kissed the younger girl,” police said. “The older girl pulled away, grabbed her sister and ran inside their residence where they alerted their mother.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, police took the rare step of identifying the suspect.

Mohammad Ajmal was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted kidnapping and one count of sexual interference.

Read more: Guelph police make arrest in alleged poppy box thefts

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and ultimately released by the courts with conditions.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Jan. 12, 2021.

4:47 Self-defence tips Self-defence tips – Sep 15, 2020