Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Car theft, 100 km/h over speed limit, property damage lands Guelph man behind bars

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 3:52 pm
Guelph police have charged a 35-year-old man.
Guelph police have charged a 35-year-old man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 35-year-old man is facing several charges after a bit of a crime spree featuring a car theft, $9,000 in property damage and driving through a speed trap 100 km/h over the limit.

A Hyundai Genesis was stolen from a driveway near Willow and Dawson roads on Wednesday afternoon after the keys were left in the vehicle, according to police.

Read more: Guelph police make arrest in alleged poppy box thefts

Later that night, police said the suspect drove the stolen car to a business near Stone and Edinburgh roads and then entered another car that was left unlocked with the key in the ignition.

That car also had two people in the backseat.

Story continues below advertisement

“He ordered the occupants out of the vehicle and they complied,” police said. “The male put the vehicle in reverse but eventually gave up on the theft.”

Trending Stories

The vehicle then rolled back into a parked van and struck a pole, causing $9,000 in damage.

Back in the Genesis, police said the suspect drove by a police officer with a radar gun near Wellington Street and Imperial Road.

Police said they tried to stop the vehicle, but ended their pursuit due to concerns for public safety because the vehicle was going 163 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Click to play video 'London, Ont., police break up a large house party over the Halloween weekend' London, Ont., police break up a large house party over the Halloween weekend
London, Ont., police break up a large house party over the Halloween weekend

On Thursday, police said the suspect was seen getting into the stolen vehicle near Westwood and Willow roads.

Read more: 3 stolen vehicles in a day have Guelph police urging public to take precaution

Story continues below advertisement

He was arrested and charged with several offences including theft, mischief and dangerous driving.

The accused, who was not named, was held in custody for a bail hearing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphSpeedingDangerous DrivingGuelph crimecar theftGuelph Newsproperty damageGueph police
Flyers
More weekly flyers