3rd COVID-19 case at Assumption Catholic Elementary School in Aylmer

Send this page to someone via email

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) has identified a third positive case of COVID-19 at Assumption Catholic Elementary School in Aylmer on Thursday.

There is no word yet on if any of the cases are connected, but at this time, the school is remaining open, and buses will continue to operate.

The previous two cases both involved students, and details on these recent cases will be posted on the province’s website Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

SWPH is currently investigating the latest case and is in the process of identifying close contacts.

The London District Catholic School Board said that if the SWPH investigators do not contact someone, they are not considered at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

The board said staff at Assumption are working to ensure students’ learning continues for those who are self-isolating at home.

The LDCSB posts information about all confirmed active cases on its website.