88 arrested, more 800 charges laid in police operation targeting Peel Region gang

Peel Regional Police say an operation targeting a prominent gang based in Peel Region has resulted in 88 people being arrested and over 800 charges being laid.

Police said they began investigating an alleged drug network in 2019 and began to focus on the “New Money So Sick” gang.

Project Siphon, which involved several police forces, resulted in the execution of search warrants across the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday involving nearly 600 officers, police said, adding that the gang has now been dismantled.

“This organization has been linked to some of the most thoughtless violence our community has suffered for the last several years,” Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said.

“It’s criminal activity which results in injury to communities and the loss of innocent life.”

A total of 88 arrests were made throughout Project Siphon and over 800 charges were laid relating to a number of offences including participating in a criminal organization, firearms offences, attempted murders and homicides, human trafficking and drug trafficking.

Police said 34 firearms were also seized, along with $1.9 million worth of drugs.

Officers said while the gang was based in Mississauga and Brampton, it operated throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators said the “New Money So Sick” gang was involved in a number of high-profile shootings in Peel Region since 2019, including the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Davis, who was an innocent bystander when shots rang out outside of an apartment building on Darcel Avenue in Mississauga on Sept. 14, 2019.

Police said suspects involved in the “New Money So Sick” group went to the apartment building and conducted the shooting as part of an ongoing gang dispute. Five others were injured.

The group was also allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Giovanni Delahaye by a Highway 410 ramp on Oct. 22, 2019, the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Abdifatah Salah on Huntington Ridge Drive in Mississauga on Aug. 3, and a shootout at a Brampton cemetery on Aug. 31 that left three people injured.

— With files from Nick Westoll

