1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting by Mississauga highway ramp

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died and two people have been critically injured after a shooting by a Highway 410 ramp in Mississauga.

Police said emergency crews were called to the nortbound ramp at Derry Road just before 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police reported the victims were in a vehicle.

Peel Paramedics told Global News one of the victims was found without vital signs. Two others, a woman and a man, were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said in an update Tuesday night that a man was later pronounced dead.

Officers closed Derry Road between Tomken and Kennedy roads, as well as the highway ramp, for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE

-One male deceased

-One male transported to trauma hospital

-One female transported to trauma

-Tomken Rd. to Kennedy Rd,,on Derry blocked

-N/B 410 ramp to Derry blocked

-Media will set up at Tomken Rd and Derry Rd. area.

-Media heading to scene pic.twitter.com/otqVI9HNkD — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 23, 2019