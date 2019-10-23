Menu

Crime

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting by Mississauga highway ramp

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 12:10 am
Updated October 23, 2019 12:34 am
The shooting happened near Highway 410 and Derry Road Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened near Highway 410 and Derry Road Tuesday evening. Andrew Collins / Twitter / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has died and two people have been critically injured after a shooting by a Highway 410 ramp in Mississauga.

Police said emergency crews were called to the nortbound ramp at Derry Road just before 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police reported the victims were in a vehicle.

Peel Paramedics told Global News one of the victims was found without vital signs. Two others, a woman and a man, were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said in an update Tuesday night that a man was later pronounced dead.

Officers closed Derry Road between Tomken and Kennedy roads, as well as the highway ramp, for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

