1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting by Mississauga highway ramp

Peel Regional Police say a man has died and two people have been critically injured after a shooting by a Highway 410 ramp in Mississauga.
Police said emergency crews were called to the nortbound ramp at Derry Road just before 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Ontario Provincial Police reported the victims were in a vehicle.
Peel Paramedics told Global News one of the victims was found without vital signs. Two others, a woman and a man, were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said in an update Tuesday night that a man was later pronounced dead.
Officers closed Derry Road between Tomken and Kennedy roads, as well as the highway ramp, for the investigation.
COMMENTS