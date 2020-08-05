Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

25-year-old man shot in central Mississauga dies in hospital

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 10:30 pm
Peel Regional Police said in an update on Wednesday that the victim died of his injuries.
Peel Regional Police said in an update on Wednesday that the victim died of his injuries. John Hanley / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot in central Mississauga has died in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to a residential area off of Huntington Ridge Drive, just east of Mavis Road and south of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 9:40 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the victim, Abdifatah Salah, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in critical condition.

Read more: Man critically injured after shooting in central Mississauga

In an update released Wednesday, officers said Salah died in hospital, prompting the homicide and missing persons bureau to take over the investigation.

Salah’s death was Peel Region’s seventh homicide of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone with surveillance or dashcam video, was asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policeBrampton CrimeBrampton shootingBrampton shootingsBrampton gun violenceAbdifatah SalahAbdifatah Salah murderAbdifatah Salah shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers