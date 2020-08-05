25-year-old man shot in central Mississauga dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot in central Mississauga has died in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to a residential area off of Huntington Ridge Drive, just east of Mavis Road and south of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 9:40 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the victim, Abdifatah Salah, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in critical condition.

In an update released Wednesday, officers said Salah died in hospital, prompting the homicide and missing persons bureau to take over the investigation.

Salah’s death was Peel Region’s seventh homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone with surveillance or dashcam video, was asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Mississauga Shooting Becomes Region’s 7th Homicide Investigation – https://t.co/iAeZT1fmao — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 5, 2020