Man critically injured after shooting in central Mississauga

A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in central Mississauga Monday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a residential area off of Huntington Ridge Drive, just east of Mavis Road and south of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 9:40 p.m.
A Peel Regional Paramedic Services spokesperson told Global News the victim, a man believed to be his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Peel Regional Police said in an update on Twitter that it’s believed the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting left the scene in a vehicle.
