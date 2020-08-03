Menu

Crime

Man critically injured after shooting in central Mississauga

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 3, 2020 10:44 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser. John Hanley / File / Global News

A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in central Mississauga Monday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a residential area off of Huntington Ridge Drive, just east of Mavis Road and south of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 9:40 p.m.

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services spokesperson told Global News the victim, a man believed to be his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Peel Regional Police said in an update on Twitter that it’s believed the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting left the scene in a vehicle.

