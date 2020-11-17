Menu

Canada

Alberta Health says province has had only 1 human case of rare swine flu

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video '1 case of rare swine flu variant confirmed in central Alberta, first of its kind in Canada' 1 case of rare swine flu variant confirmed in central Alberta, first of its kind in Canada
WATCH (Nov. 4): A rare virus never reported in Canada until now has been detected in central Alberta. Influenza A H1N2v was confirmed in a patient who went to an emergency room in mid-October and as Chris Chacon reports, the source is now under investigation – Nov 4, 2020

An investigation into Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant in central Alberta has determined it’s the only one in the area.

Alberta Health says in a statement that, despite testing, no other positive cases have been identified.

Read more: Human case of rare swine flu likely a one-off: Alberta infectious disease expert

It says a preliminary genetic comparison of the virus from the patient with historical samples in pigs suggests the case was acquired indirectly from pigs.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has said the variant Influenza A H1N2 case was detected in mid-October after a patient showed up with flu-like symptoms in an emergency department in central Alberta.

Read more: 1 case of rare swine flu variant confirmed in central Alberta, first of its kind in Canada

It was the first reported case in Canada since 2005 when reporting became mandatory – and one of only 27 cases globally.

Infectious disease experts have suggested the case was not likely to be a major issue – unless there was spread from person to person.

Click to play video 'How do Alberta farmers prevent spread of swine flu between operations?' How do Alberta farmers prevent spread of swine flu between operations?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
