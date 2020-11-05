Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Human case of rare swine flu likely a one-off: Alberta infectious disease expert

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2020 3:02 pm
Click to play video '1 case of rare swine flu variant confirmed in central Alberta, first of its kind in Canada' 1 case of rare swine flu variant confirmed in central Alberta, first of its kind in Canada
A rare virus never reported in Canada until now has been detected in central Alberta. Influenza A H1N2v was confirmed in a patient who went to an emergency room in mid-October and as Chris Chacon reports, the source is now under investigation.

An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an associate professor in the department of medicine, wrote on Twitter “what fresh hell is this” when she first heard about the case in central Alberta.

She says it’s bad timing for the influenza case to happen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s unlikely to be a big deal if it’s only the one case.

Read more: 1 case of rare swine flu variant confirmed in central Alberta, first of its kind in Canada

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has said the variant Influenza A H1N2 case was detected in mid-October after a patient showed up with flu-like symptoms in an emergency department.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw said it appears to be an isolated case.

Click to play video 'Canada’s first confirmed human case of H1N2v swine flu detected in central Alberta' Canada’s first confirmed human case of H1N2v swine flu detected in central Alberta

Saxinger says that the province’s preliminary investigation has been ongoing for weeks and it hasn’t found any evidence of spread.

“It’s likely to be just an oddity that doesn’t mean anything,” she said in an interview Thursday. “But the timing of it, coming during a coronavirus pandemic, is just unfortunate because people just don’t want to think about it.

“I don’t think they have to think about it, honestly.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta healthUniversity of Albertadr deena hinshawSwine Fludr. lynora saxingerH1N2Influenza A (H1N2)
Flyers
More weekly flyers