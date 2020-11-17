Menu

Health

Number of COVID-19 deaths at Ancaster long-term care home jumps to 12

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 17, 2020 3:58 pm
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Hamilton has risen to 70, with public health confirming three more fatalities on Tuesday.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Hamilton has risen to 70, with public health confirming three more fatalities on Tuesday. Wil Erskine / Global News

Three more residents of an Ancaster long-term care home have died as a result of COVID-19.

The latest fatalities involve two women in their early 80s and one woman in her mid-90s, all residents of Chartwell Willowgrove.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths at the facility on Old Mohawk Road is now 12.

Read more: Health officials single out Hamilton restaurant for alleged COVID-19 infractions

The total number of cases involved in an outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove is 67, including 41 residents and 26 staff members.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Hamilton since the start of the pandemic has increased to 70.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Hamilton’s St. Joseph’s Hospital

The city’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, acknowledges that “we do have some bad scenarios, where we do have larger outbreaks in a couple of our facilities, and that’s certainly not what we want to see at all.”

She adds that long-term lessons are being learned for long-term care outbreaks, including the physical layout of some facilities and how it makes “infection control very difficult.”

There are 25 more cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton on Tuesday, according to Hamilton Public Health, and the number of active cases has dropped to 336.

Other widespread outbreaks involve 38 residents and staff members at St. Joseph’s Villa, 35 residents and staff members at Hamilton Continuing Care and 29 residents and staff members at Baywoods Place.

Read more: How Hamilton entered Ontario’s COVID-19 red level and what to expect

Richardson, asked about the potential for Hamilton going into lockdown mode during her latest appearance on CHML’s Bill Kelly Show, said, “I sure hope not,” noting that it’s not good for the community or businesses.

On the other hand, she stresses we can’t have the virus “running rampant” in Hamilton.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Hamilton COVID-19Hamilton Public Healthhamilton covid-19 outbreaksHamilton long-term careChartwell Willowgrove
