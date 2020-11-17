B.C. won’t be implementing a mandatory mask policy despite record COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Despite record numbers of COVID-19 cases in B.C., the province’s top doctor is not budging when it comes to a mandatory mask policy.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday a mandatory policy is not necessary because it is already an expectation that people wear a mask when they’re inside public places.

She added that most businesses in the province already have their own mask requirements.

However, some business owners say customers still confront them about the rules because there is no policy from the province.

One business in Keremeos is actually prohibiting customers from wearing masks inside, saying it actually causes more harm than good.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 New Costco Canada policy requires masks or face shields for entry New Costco Canada policy requires masks or face shields for entry

Dave Shearer, the owner of the One Eyed Budgie Gift Shop, erected signage at his shop that says, “We love you and respectfully appeal, by way of 1000’s of research papers, that you consider the harm that you may be causing yourself and others, by way of wearing a mask.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Face coverings are strongly encouraged in B.C. and are required at many businesses as well as on public transit and BC Ferries.

The City of Surrey is now considering its own mask mandate.

“I think it’s more important right now that we encourage people to wear masks at all times,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said Monday. “So we’re doing a big push to make sure people wear masks at all times.”

Henry said she doesn’t think a province-wide mask policy is necessary because they are seeing transmission most often in situations where people would not be wearing a mask anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

“The mask mandate is not in and of itself something that it has made a difference in terms of transmission,” she said. “Many of the settings that we are talking about are settings where people would not naturally wear a mask, like in your home or at a party.”

3:45 Will a mandatory mask policy help alleviate abuse in B.C. businesses? Will a mandatory mask policy help alleviate abuse in B.C. businesses?

B.C. health officials reported 1,959 new COVID-19 cases over three days and nine new deaths on Monday.

There were 654 cases from Friday to Saturday while 659 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 646 from Sunday to Monday. All three daily totals topped the previous daily high of 617, which was reported on Friday.