Assault investigation leads to drug charges in Lindsay, Ont.

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces assault and drug trafficking charges following an altercation on Monday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Serivce, officers responded to reports of an alleged assault.

Police launched a search in the area of Wellington Street and William St. North and located the suspect.

A search of the suspect located cocaine and fentanyl.

Charles Edward Quibeil, 54, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and failure to comply with the conditions of his recognizance.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 14.

