Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Assault investigation leads to drug charges in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 10:04 am
A man faces drug charges as part of an assault investigation.
A man faces drug charges as part of an assault investigation. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces assault and drug trafficking charges following an altercation on Monday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Serivce, officers responded to reports of an alleged assault.

Police launched a search in the area of Wellington Street and William St. North and located the suspect.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder, second suspect wanted in Lindsay, Ont., stabbing: police

A search of the suspect located cocaine and fentanyl.

Charles Edward Quibeil, 54, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and failure to comply with the conditions of his recognizance.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 14.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultFentanylCocaineCity of Kawartha LakesDrug TraffickingKawartha LakeslindsayLindsay crimeCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service
Flyers
More weekly flyers