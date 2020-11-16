Menu

Crime

Man charged with attempted murder, second suspect wanted in Lindsay, Ont., stabbing: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Police in Lindsay are looking for Samuel Alex Riberio in connection to a stabbing.
Police in Lindsay are looking for Samuel Alex Riberio in connection to a stabbing. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

A second person has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and another suspect is being sought following a stabbing in Lindsay, Ont., last week.

On Nov. 11,  police found a stabbing victim at a William Street North residence. The 25-year-old victim was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and then later to a Toronto-area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: Lindsay man charged after stabbing at residence: police

Police later that day arrested one suspect — Mark McCrae, 51, of Lindsay, who was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and other charges.

On Nov. 12, police arrested a second man.

Dylan Carson Moffatt, 19, was charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and aggravated assault.

On Monday, police said a warrant has been issued for a third suspect.

Samuel Alex Ribeiro, 31, of Lindsay, is wanted for attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

