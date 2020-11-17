Bill Kelly: COVID-19 vaccine news gives us a much-needed injection of hope

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 picture continues to grow darker, we got some good news Monday with the announcement that the Moderna vaccine has shown to be more than 90 per cent effective in early testing.

That piggybacks on the news from Pfizer last week about the efficacy of its vaccine, but we need to realize that we’re a long way from rolling up our sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Both announcements were in the form of press releases, and no medical data about the testing has been released and reviewed by medical experts.

We certainly have reason to be hopeful, but we also have reason to be skeptical until the experts give a thumbs up.

But even those experts tell us that if this all works out, it will still likely be late summer at the earliest before most of us will have access to a vaccine.

In the meantime, we all have some huge decisions to make about how to control the rapidly increasing COVID-19 numbers.

It’s easy to point the finger at governments for our predicament, and they certainly shoulder some of the blame for enacting half measures. But we’re also plagued by too many citizens who selfishly ignore the rules about social gatherings and masks, and they are providing a pathway for this virus to spread.

Sadly, we have yet to develop a vaccine against that kind of wanton disregard for others.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

