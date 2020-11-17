Menu

Canada

Coquihalla closed between Merritt and Hope

By Jules Knox Global News
A stretch of more than 100 kilometres of highway is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt.
A stretch of more than 100 kilometres of highway is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt. Courtesy: Google Maps

The Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt because of a vehicle incident Monday night, according to DriveBC.

The road is closed from just south of Merritt to six kilometres north of Hope, a stretch of more than 100 kilometres of highway.

Read more: ‘We are all devastated’: Penticton taxi company reacts after driver accused of sex assault

DriveBC posted that drivers can take an alternate route via Highway 1.

