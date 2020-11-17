Coquihalla closed between Merritt and Hope

The Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt because of a vehicle incident Monday night, according to DriveBC.
The road is closed from just south of Merritt to six kilometres north of Hope, a stretch of more than 100 kilometres of highway.
DriveBC posted that drivers can take an alternate route via Highway 1.
