Coquihalla closed between Merritt and Hope

The Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt because of a vehicle incident Monday night, according to DriveBC.

The road is closed from just south of Merritt to six kilometres north of Hope, a stretch of more than 100 kilometres of highway.

DriveBC posted that drivers can take an alternate route via Highway 1.

