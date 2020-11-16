Hamilton police issue arrest warrant for wanted man

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are on the lookout for a man who’s wanted for several violent offences and firearm-related charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ali Ghorbani, 24, of Hamilton following several targeted incidents that were violent in nature between Jan. 15 and Oct. 1.

Police are asking the public that if you see the suspect, contact 911 immediately and do not confront him.

Police say Ghorbani is five feet nine inches tall, 190 pounds and has a medium complexion.

