Crime

Hamilton police issue arrest warrant for wanted man

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 16, 2020 4:59 pm
Hamilton police are looking for a man who is wanted for violent offences and firearm-related charges.
Hamilton police are looking for a man who is wanted for violent offences and firearm-related charges. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are on the lookout for a man who’s wanted for several violent offences and firearm-related charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ali Ghorbani, 24, of Hamilton following several targeted incidents that were violent in nature between Jan. 15 and Oct. 1.

Read more: Human remains found in Hamilton belong to abducted Toronto man missing for 2 years, police say

Police are asking the public that if you see the suspect, contact 911 immediately and do not confront him.

Police say Ghorbani is five feet nine inches tall, 190 pounds and has a medium complexion.

