Human remains found in Hamilton belong to abducted Toronto man missing for 2 years: police

Hamilton police have identified human remains found near the city’s beach strip last month as belonging to a man who was abducted from a west Toronto parking lot in June 2018.

Forensic investigators have identified the remains as those of 26-year-old Jammar Allison of Toronto and have ruled his death a homicide.

In October 2019, a single bone was found by a passersby in Windemere Basin Park in Hamilton. Detectives sent the bone for forensic analysis, but were unable to determine the identity of the person at that time.

On Oct. 6 2020, police were called to another location within the same park, where human remains had been found. Dental records determined the identity as belonging to Allison.

Allison was abducted from a parking lot in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood on June 1, 2018 by three unknown suspects who were spotted driving a black Dodge Caravan.

Toronto police have been handling the investigation for the last two years, but now Hamilton detectives will be taking it over.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the abduction and murder of Allison to call Det. Geoff Burbidge at 905-546-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.