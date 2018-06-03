Missing 25-year-old man may have been abducted: Toronto police

Toronto police say a 25-year-old man reported missing in the city’s west end may have been abducted.

Police said in a statement on Sunday that Jammar Allison was last seen on Friday at around 10 p.m. in the Highway 427 and Rexdale Boulevard area.

In the update, police said investigators received new information that Allison was seen being escorted into a dark Caravan with tinted windows.

0603 11:18 Mssng Man, Rexdale Blvd & Highway 427 Area, Jammar Alliso…an Was Abducted https://t.co/mDGwAT0GLQ — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 3, 2018

Officers haven’t released information on suspects.

Police said Allison was last seen wearing pink shorts and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.