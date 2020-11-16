New highs for active coronavirus cases, hospitalizations as Saskatchewan jumps over 300K tested

Over the past seven days, Saskatchewan has seen a daily average of roughly 156 new coronavirus infections.

The previous week, between Nov. 3-9, there were around 114 cases reported a day on average.

Health officials said there were 181 new cases in the daily update on Monday, with the overall total for the province growing to 5,182 since the first case was reported in March. Residence information is still pending on five new infections.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 41, while there are 32 in Regina, 18 in north central, 17 in south west, 16 in far north east, 13 in north west, 11 each in far north west and north east, five each in far north central, south east and central east and two in south central.

In the province, 68 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 52 are receiving inpatient care and 16 are in intensive care. This is the most hospitalizations reported to date.

Via Facebook on Nov. 15, Premier Scott Moe said further measures are being considered in consultation with public health officials.

“As Premier Scott Moe stated on Sunday, additional measures are under active consideration by the government of Saskatchewan,” read a statement from the press secretary to the premier on Monday.

“Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will hold a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. to provide an update on measures being taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.”

Sixty more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,223.

There is a new record high of 1,928 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 31 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 3,134 COVID-19 tests were performed on Nov. 15 in Saskatchewan. To date, 300,838 tests have been carried out in the province.

